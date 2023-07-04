iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,717,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

