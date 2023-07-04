iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.