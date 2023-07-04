iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000.

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

