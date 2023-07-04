iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

