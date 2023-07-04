iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

