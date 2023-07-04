Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Critical Analysis

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Free Report) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Janel and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -1.93% 6.08% 1.02% Steel Connect 4.35% -163.46% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $316.86 million 0.11 -$2.54 million ($5.11) -5.68 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.27 -$10.97 million $0.84 9.97

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Janel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company also provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. The company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

