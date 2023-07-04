JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $8.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after buying an additional 827,433 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.