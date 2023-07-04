Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $69.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

