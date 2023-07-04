JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

