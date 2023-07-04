KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 5th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.06. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $40,935.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $124,398. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

