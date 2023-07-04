Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

