Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

