Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.10.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

