KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

