Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 1,582,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 918.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$33.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.93. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of C$24.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

