Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

