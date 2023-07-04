Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

