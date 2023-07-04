Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $18,734,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $18,306,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.