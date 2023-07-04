Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

