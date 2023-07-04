Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.48. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

