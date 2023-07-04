Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPHQ stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.