Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.