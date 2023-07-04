Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

