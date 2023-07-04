Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

