Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

