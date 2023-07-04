Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGOV. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.