Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

