Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 930 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

