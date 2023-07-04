Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

