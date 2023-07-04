Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IUSG opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.