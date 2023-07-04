Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.93. The company has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.