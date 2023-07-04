Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.