Kroger (NYSE:KR) vs. Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Head to Head Analysis

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.71% 30.96% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocado Group and Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 5 5 0 0 1.50 Kroger 1 8 7 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

Ocado Group presently has a consensus price target of $665.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,009.59%. Kroger has a consensus price target of $52.41, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Ocado Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocado Group is more favorable than Kroger.

This table compares Ocado Group and Kroger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kroger $148.26 billion 0.23 $2.24 billion $3.49 13.59

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kroger beats Ocado Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group



Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

