Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

