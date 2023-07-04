LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Financial Contrast

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Free Report) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Azul shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% Azul -25.93% N/A -14.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and Azul, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Azul 1 4 1 0 2.00

Azul has a consensus price target of $10.12, suggesting a potential downside of 24.33%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 35.55 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Azul $3.09 billion 1.82 -$139.92 million ($5.80) -2.31

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Azul on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft. It is also involved in the cargo transportation, loyalty programs, travel packages, funding, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

