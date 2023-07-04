Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 68.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.13. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

