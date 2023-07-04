Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 7,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.