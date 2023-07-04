LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 15,260 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.