LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $290.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

