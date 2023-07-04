LGT Group Foundation Has $1.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

