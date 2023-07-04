Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,324.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LWLG opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

