Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.