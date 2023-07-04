Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

