Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

