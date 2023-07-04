Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

