Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.2 %

JLL opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

