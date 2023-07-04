Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.36. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $164.80.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

