Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

National Instruments stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.