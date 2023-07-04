Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.5 %

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of CFR opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

