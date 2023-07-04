Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Saia by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $340.33 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

